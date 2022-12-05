Sandicliffe showroom damaged as car smashes into building
Severe damage was caused to a car dealership when a driver crashed into its showroom.
Leicestershire Police said officers were called to a report of two-car crash just after 10:00 GMT on Monday.
They found one of the cars had then smashed into the Sandicliffe showroom in Derby Road, Loughborough.
General manager Gary Dighton said staff helped the "panicked" driver out of the car before she was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Mr Dighton said: "It took the door off its hinges, it's bent a structural steel in the business, shattered several panes of glass.
"It's quite a mess."
Mr Dighton said the entrance door to the building was thrown about three metres into the showroom.
He said he was in a different part of the building at the time but heard the crash.
"It was like a very big, dull thud with a bit of a shake to the building," he said.
He said no staff members were injured and the driver was "in a panicked, shocked state".
Leicestershire Police said it was called by East Midlands Ambulance Service.
A spokesperson said: "Officers attended and found one of the cars had collided with business premises.
"One person - a woman - was taken to hospital as a precaution."
Mr Dighton said staff were waiting for a structural survey to be carried out to determine if the business could remain open.
