Dumitru-Nicolae Cherascu: Second man charged with murder
A second person has been charged with murder after a man was found unconscious in the street.
Dumitru-Nicolae Cherascu, known to his family as "Nicu", was discovered seriously injured in Tudor Road, Leicester on 29 November.
The 42-year-old died in hospital three days later.
Ionut Tudoreanu, 26, of Cranmer Street, Leicester, has been charged with murder and will appear at the city's magistrates' court on Wednesday.
Marian Botea, 41, also of Cranmer Street, has already been charged with murder as part of the investigation.
A 34-year-old woman remains on police bail.
A second 34-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been released with no further action.
