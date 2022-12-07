Attempted murder charges after double stabbing
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after two people were stabbed about half a mile (0.8km) apart.
A 61-year-old woman was attacked in Goodheart Way, Thorpe Astley, Leicester, at about 09:10 GMT on Monday, police said.
About 20 minutes later, a 64-year-old man was stabbed in Meadwell Road, Braunstone.
Mufaro Machaya, 24, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.
Mr Machaya, of Tay Road, Lubbesthorpe, Leicestershire, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.
Leicestershire Police said the woman remained in a serious but stable condition in hospital but the man had been discharged after treatment.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.