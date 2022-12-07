Colin Pitchfork parole hearing postponed by four months
- Published
A parole review hearing for double child killer Colin Pitchfork has been postponed by four months and will now take place in April.
Pitchfork was jailed in 1988 for raping and murdering 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire.
He was released in 2021 but recalled to prison two months later after he was seen approaching young women.
The Parole Board for England and Wales has not publicly said why the date of the hearing has changed.
However, South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa has been told it is due to availability of witnesses.
'Very serious danger'
"Of course, the further delay is welcome news for those of us who wish to see Pitchfork remain in prison," he said.
"However I do question the ongoing anguish this may cause for the families of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, who I am sure will be anxious to hear the outcome of the forthcoming parole hearing."
Mr Costa, who has campaigned against Pitchfork's release from prison, believes he "still presents a very serious danger to the public".
"I entirely understand and share the anxiety many feel about the prospect of Pitchfork being released, especially following his previous release and his subsequent recall to prison following the breaching of his licence conditions," Mr Costa said.
There was public outcry last year when the board deemed Pitchfork suitable for release, and former justice secretary Robert Buckland challenged the decision.
After Pitchfork was freed, he is understood to have approached women on multiple occasions while out on walks from the bail hostel where he was living.
Pitchfork was due to have his review hearing in front of the Parole Board in September, but this was rescheduled for December, before most recently being rescheduled for 19 and 20 April.
Since Pitchfork was released, the government has announced reforms to the parole system, which include giving ministers powers to block the release of serious offenders.
Also, under the reforms, hearings can now be held in public.
'Protecting the public'
Mr Costa's office told the BBC they are currently working on an application for Pitchfork's hearing to be held in public, and hope to submit this in the next week or so.
Mr Costa previously wrote to Brandon Lewis, who was then justice secretary, to ask for Pitchfork's parole hearing to be heard publicly. However, Mr Lewis resigned on 25 October, and was succeeded by Dominic Raab.
Anyone can make an application for a parole review hearing to be held in public, but the Parole Board told the BBC it has not yet received any applications in relation to Pitchfork.
A Parole Board spokesman said: "An oral hearing has been listed for the parole review of Colin Pitchfork and is scheduled to take place in April 2023.
"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.
"Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority."
