Ashby: Man who died after being struck by van named
A pedestrian who died after being struck by a van has been named as 81-year-old John Willars.
Police were called to reports a pedestrian had been injured in Market Street, Ashby, at 05:56 GMT on 1 December.
Mr Willars, from Ashby, received treatment for serious injuries but was pronounced dead hours later.
Detectives are carrying out inquiries and anyone with information has been urged to make contact.
Paying tribute to Mr Willars, his family said: "John was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
"He was known by many people in the local area and will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.
"Our hearts are broken by what has happened and we must now try to come to terms with his loss, so we can begin to grieve."
