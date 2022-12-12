Fish to be released into Leicestershire's rivers
Thousands of fish are due to be released into a county's rivers, as part of the Environment Agency's annual restocking programme.
In Leicestershire, 3,700 fish - including chub, dace, roach and bream - are due to be released into the River Sence and River Soar.
The fish were reared at the agency's National Coarse Fish Farm in Calverton, Nottinghamshire.
The agency said they were giving the waterways a helping hand.
Every year, Calverton Fish Farm breeds coarse fish for release into rivers and still waters across England.
The agency said this would help boost fish populations.
It said the restocking in Leicestershire would provide a welcome boost to the angler experience in the area.
Jake Dorey, fisheries technical officer at the agency, said: "While there is a healthy amount of fish in Leicestershire's waterways, occasionally a helping hand is needed to restore the natural balance following a pollution incident or decline, or to create new fisheries and opportunities for anglers.
"The work of our National Fish Farm is funded by income from licence fees, so in the lead up to Christmas it's great to see the fish farm continuing to produce strong and healthy fish needed for restocking and recovery.
"The restocking is part of an annual programme funded by income from rod licence sales.
"Restocking occurs in winter because water temperatures are low and this minimises any stress on the fish, giving them the best possible survival rates."
