Rail services disrupted by low-speed derailment in Leicestershire
- Published
Rail passengers have been warned of disruption to services following a low-speed derailment in Leicestershire.
East Midlands Railway said it happened during planned engineering work near Market Harborough, adding a section of track was currently closed.
Services between London St Pancras and Nottingham and Sheffield are among those affected.
The company said a reduced timetable was in operation but it was aiming to reopen the track by 16:00 GMT.
Diversions and bus replacement services have been put in place, with passengers advised to check the East Midlands Railway website.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.