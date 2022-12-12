Megan Newborough: Man who strangled girlfriend convicted of murder
A man who strangled his girlfriend and cut her throat 14 times before dumping her body has been convicted of murder.
Ross McCullam, a lab technician, attacked Megan Newborough, 23, at his home in Coalville, Leicestershire, on 6 August 2021. The pair had met at work.
He had admitted manslaughter but denied murder.
The 30-year-old was found guilty at Leicester Crown Court and is due to be sentenced before the same court on Friday.
McCullam invited Ms Newborough to his home in Windsor Close - where he lived with his family - when his parents were out.
He attacked her, throttling her to death before fetching a carving knife to cut her throat.
The defendant claimed he had not intended to harm Ms Newborough, from Nuneaton, but lost control of himself in what he said was "blind rage".
He said this was due to an episode of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) which he claimed was caused by sexual abuse he himself had suffered as a child.
It took the jury just 90 minutes to find him guilty of murder.
Abandoned car
After murdering Ms Newbororough, McCullam bundled her body into her own Citroen C3 and drove her to Charley Road, near Woodhouse Eaves, where he dumped her in undergrowth behind a stone wall.
He then abandoned her car in a car park in Loughborough before hailing a taxi home.
He continued to send Ms Newborough's phone messages and voice mails - including one telling her he loved her - to make it look like he thought she was still alive.
But he had thrown her phone into bushes by the roadside on the way to dump her body.
Ms Newborough's family reported her missing to police at lunchtime the following day after she did not return.
They tracked her phone down using a GPS app prompting police to launch a kidnap inquiry.
McCullam, who had searched on the internet for pornography and serial killers in the hours after the attack, was then arrested.
He told the arresting officers he had killed Ms Newborough, whom he had met some six weeks earlier at the Ibstock Brick factory where they both worked, and told them where her body was.
