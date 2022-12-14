Burleighs craft gin administrators find 'preferred bidder'
A craft gin company could have new owners within days, administrators have said.
Burleighs, based near Loughborough in Leicestershire, billed itself as offering hand-crafted spirits and also ran gin "experiences" and tours.
In November it posted on social media it was temporarily closed but last week administrators were appointed.
They have now said a preferred bidder has been found and a sale could be completed before Christmas.
The company's website currently states it is no longer taking orders due to "unforeseen circumstances".
Based in a converted cattle barn, the first bottle of Burleighs Gin was distilled in 2014, according to the firm's website.
It offered a core of London Dry Gins but also created locally-themed special editions, such as National Forest and Richard III.
The firm also ran tasting sessions, distillery tours and pop-up events across the area.
Its social media notice on 7 November said all events were "temporarily postponed" and ticket-holders for its gin academy would be contacted directly.
Several people commented they had received notices their events had been cancelled but complained they had no information about refunds.
Administrators Begbies Traynor said were appointed on 5 December over a "very long-standing debt".
David Elliott from the firm said: "As such, one of the secured lenders had no other option but to move the business into administration so that a successful outcome could be reached for as many stakeholders as possible.
"Following the appointment, Begbies has successfully marketed the business for sale and a preferred bidder has been selected.
"It is hoped that a successful conclusion to the sale process will be reached by Christmas with the business starting the new year under new and supportive ownership."
