Ashby chocolate maker recognised for pandemic start-up business
- Published
A chocolatier, who set up a business during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been praised for helping draw shoppers into a town.
Keith Tiplady started making chocolates in May 2020 after being made redundant from his role as a project manager.
He started off doing online sales but then opened a shop on Bath Street in Ashby-De-La-Zouch in Leicestershire.
The business - Indulgent Chocolates - has now been nominated for a national award.
'Thriving'
Mr Tiplady said the business idea started when he began experimenting with his wife's chocolate tempering machine.
He started making Belgian chocolate slabs and selling them in markets and online before opening his shop.
He said: "It has been a whirlwind.
"Even though I had the online sales, I loved the idea of having a physical shop.
"Ashby has a thriving high street with a good range of shops so it seemed like an ideal location.
"We were really lucky and when we opened, we had a queue right down the road."
The business is now in the running in the UK's Favourite Local Business awards.
Mr Tiplady said: "Being recognised in the competition feels great.
"It's a tough time for everyone right now, especially small businesses, and someone taking the time to nominate us means a lot."
Stuart Benson, manager of Ashby Business Improvement District, said: "Indulgent Chocolates is a relatively new business to Ashby that has made a big impact.
"It is fantastic to see them nominated in the search to find the UK's favourite local business."
The winning business will be announced later this month.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.