Leicester City players visit children in hospital
Young patients at Leicester Children's Hospital had a special visit from Leicester City's players in the run-up to Christmas.
Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers, his players and the coaching staff surprised children on the wards with toys, teddies, and other gifts.
Dressed in blue Santa hats, players stayed and spoke to children - some of whom will spend Christmas in hospital.
Lisa Davies, director of the Leicester Hospitals Charity, said the visit brought "smiles to the faces" of the children.