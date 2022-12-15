Food banks receive Christmas funding boost
A number of food banks across Leicester have been given a funding boost to help support people during the cost-of-living crisis.
Five food banks have received a total of £4,000 from the National Grid Christmas Community Giving campaign after being nominated by Leicester West MP Liz Kendall.
Donna Elliott, founder and chair of the New Parks Community Mission food bank, said the funding injection had been "vital".
She said demand had increased in recent months due to rising inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.