Llama killed and two hurt in suspected dog attack
- Published
A llama has died and two more have been injured in an apparent dog attack in Leicestershire, police have said.
Officers confirmed they received a report the three animals were hurt on land in Lynchgate Lane in Burbage, with one later dying.
The owner said the attack took place sometime between 07:30 and 11:30 GMT on Sunday.
The force said its local officers, wildlife officers and rural crime team had all been briefed on the incident.
A spokesman said: "All proportionate lines of enquiry have been explored and the report will be held on record should any further evidence come to light."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.