Megan Newborough murder: Man who strangled girlfriend jailed for life
A man who strangled his girlfriend and cut her throat 14 times before dumping her body in undergrowth has been jailed for life for murder.
Ross McCullam attacked Megan Newborough, 23, at his home in Coalville, Leicestershire, on 6 August 2021.
The pair had been in a short relationship, having met at work.
Laboratory worker McCullam, 30, was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.
He was found guilty following a six-week trial, after which it took a jury just 90 minutes to convict him.
His victim's family wept and embraced after McCullam was sentenced on Friday.
Speaking about the "stellar" Ms Newborough, Judge Philip Head said: "It was her dreadful misfortune to become involved in a relationship with you."
McCullam invited Ms Newborough to his house in Windsor Close - where he lived with his family - when his parents were out.
He attacked her and strangled her to death before fetching a carving knife to cut her throat.
The defendant claimed he had not intended to harm Ms Newborough, from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, but lost control of himself in what he said was "blind rage".
Addressing the court, Ms Newborough's father Anthony said: "Megan had no idea of the evil terror she was about to face at the hands of the man she had met at work and trusted, none of us did.
"She left our house in a rush but happy and telling us that she would be back a couple of hours later.
"We still ask ourselves if we should have known, if we missed something, and we are overcome with guilt for not protecting Megan."
