Oadby and Wigston Council leader to step down in May
- Published
The long-serving leader of Oadby and Wigston Borough Council is to step down ahead of the local elections in May.
John Boyce, who has been leader for 15 years, announced his decision at a full council meeting on Tuesday.
He said his decision was "for personal reasons" but he will continue as leader of the Liberal Democrat-run authority until April.
Mr Boyce told councillors: "After conversations with my family... it's the right time for me to step down."
He added: "I am proud of how hard we continue to work for the people of Oadby and Wigston, achieving far more than many thought possible."
Mr Boyce also confirmed he would not be standing for re-election as a ward councillor in South Wigston.
