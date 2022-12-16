Multiple crews tackling fire at Leicester industrial site
- Published
Crews have been dealing with a large fire at an industrial building in Leicester.
Four fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and a command support vehicle are at the scene in Trevanth Road.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was reported shortly before 10:30 GMT.
Leicestershire Police are also involved in the operation and have urged people living nearby to keep their doors and windows closed.
A spokeswoman said officers had been assisting with the building evacuation and road closures.
