Moira woman stabbed love rival over suspected affair
- Published
A woman who stabbed another woman she thought was having an affair with her partner has been jailed.
Amy Redfern, 28, stabbed her victim four times with two knives as she sat in the back of a taxi in Sweet Hill in Moira, Leicestershire on 3 May.
The women needed hospital treatment for stab wounds to her chest, thighs and calf after the attack.
At Leicester Crown Court, Redfern was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.
She had pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and two counts of possessing a knife blade or sharp-pointed article in a public place at a previous hearing.
Her partner, Filipe Dix, 27, who was in the taxi with the victim, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and breaching conditions of a restraining order intended to prevent him from contacting Redfern.
Dix also pleaded guilty to breaching conditions of a suspended sentence for an unrelated offence.
He was jailed for a total of 85 weeks at the same court.
Leicestershire Police said the victim had been in a taxi with Dix and another man when they reached Sweet Hill at about 08:30 BST.
Redfern was waiting on her driveway and launched a "vicious attack" on the victim.
The taxi driver drove the victim from the scene but stopped a short time later when she realised she was bleeding.
Paramedics treated her at the scene and she received further treatment at hospital.
The investigation revealed Redfern had spoken to Dix a number of times while he was with the victim in the taxi and accused them of having an affair.
She also made multiple threats to the victim via texts to Dix, Leicestershire Police added.
Following the stabbing both Redfern and Dix, formerly of Loughborough Road, Hathern, fled the scene but were arrested later.
'Premeditated and brutal'
Det Con Steve Williams from Leicestershire Police, said: "This was a premeditated and brutal attack fuelled by alcohol and jealousy.
"Redfern had no qualms about attacking the victim in broad daylight, in a residential street, witnessed by many people.
"The victim is extremely lucky to be alive and the attack didn't cause any serious damage to her internal organs."
