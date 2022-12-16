Claybrooke Magna: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing
A 39-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was stabbed in a village.
Jonathon Ayres has been charged after the stabbing in Claybrooke Magna, near Lutterworth, on Thursday morning.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and has now been discharged.
Ayres, of Woodcutter Lane, Claybrooke Magna, is charged with assault causing actual bodily harm of another man and assault causing actual bodily harm of a woman.
The woman and other man did not suffer serious injuries.
Leicestershire Police said the man had been remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance.
The force has also charged charged Ayres with possession of an offensive weapon.
