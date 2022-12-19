Area in Melton cordoned off due to ongoing police 'incident'
Police are asking people to avoid an area of Leicestershire while they deal with an "ongoing incident".
Officers have been in attendance at Blakeney Crescent in Melton for several hours.
Roads in the area have been blocked off and residents have been told to stay inside their homes.
A large group of officers has been seen outside a property and the fire service and ambulance service are also in attendance.
One officer told a BBC reporter that the incident had been going on since the morning.
Leicestershire Police has not given any more details but said "further updates will be provided when we are able to".
