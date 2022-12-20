Joann Wood: Leicester fraudster jailed after cancer lie
A woman who faked a cancer diagnosis and claimed her mother had died in order to dupe nearly £15,000 from her victims has been jailed.
Joann Wood, 66, of Marwell Close, Leicester, admitted seven counts of fraud and was jailed for three years at Leicester Crown Court.
Wood targeted two couples and left her landlord out of pocket between November 2018 and May 2020.
Judge Balraj Bhatia KC said the victims were "lied to in the cruellest way".
The judge ordered that the money will be paid back to the victims through a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.
'Walking with limp'
Stefan Bisson, for the prosecution, told the court one couple lent Wood a total of £7,700 by November 2019 to help with her catering business and to pay for a new oven.
The victims began to ask for the money back in January 2020 and Wood claimed she had been diagnosed with cancer and was "walking with a limp".
The couple also gave Wood a reclining chair to ease her apparent discomfort. No funds were returned, the court was told.
Wood also defrauded the same couple on another occasion for a further £1,200.
The prosecution said another couple, who were neighbours of Wood, lent her £2,000 to help her buy out a business partner in April 2019.
Mr Bisson said the couple, who knew the defendant as Jo Ward, received a "number of excuses" but Wood did return half of the money nine months later.
But Wood then falsely told the couple she had cancer and they "took pity on her".
'Web of lies'
Wood later asked the couple for £1,500 to help with a private operation for her fake cancer diagnosis.
The court heard Wood ended up paying back £300 but she "moved address shortly after".
Wood admitted in a police interview she lied about having cancer and that she told her victims her mother died in 2018 ahead of her actual death in 2020.
The court was told Wood had a total of 17 previous convictions for fraud from 2009, 2013 and 2016 - including duping £1,300 from a 91-year-old woman by saying she was from charity Age UK.
James Varley, defending, said his client was in a "difficult financial situation" and accepted she had done wrong.
Judge Bhatia KC told Wood: "To tell people you had cancer is the meanest and most wicked of lies to exploit money out of kind-hearted, decent people who were taken advantage of.
"It's the wicked nature that the lies were told, not once, not twice, but on a continual level that really concerns me.
"Your antecedence reads as a web of lies, deceit and using words as tools of your trade, you are a confidence trickster."
