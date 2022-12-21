Harborough and Melton councils' plans to share senior officers dropped
- Published
Councillors have rejected a proposal to formally merge two Leicestershire councils at a senior level.
Harborough District Council and Melton Borough Council had drawn up a deal that would have seen them sharing a chief executive and other top officers.
Council leaders had claimed the partnership would have saved money and improved public services.
But Harborough councillors voted against proceeding with it when they met on Tuesday.
The proposed arrangement, called the Strategic Partnership, has now been been scrapped.
'Explore opportunities'
Harborough District Council leader Phil King said: "Obviously I am very disappointed by the outcome of the vote - disappointed for our residents, communities and staff.
"All local authorities are under severe financial pressure and if the strategic partnership with Melton Borough Council had gone ahead it would have enabled both councils to build more financial and service resilience, resulting in better outcomes for residents."
However he said the two councils, which already share parking enforcement duties and the Lifeline personal alarm service for vulnerable people, would still look to collaborate in the future.
Melton Borough Council leader Joe Orson said the proposal had presented a good opportunity to make savings and protect services.
He said: "While it is disappointing that Harborough District Council has not voted in favour of a more formal strategic partnership arrangement at this time, the case for working more closely with them remains and we will continue to explore opportunities over the coming months."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.