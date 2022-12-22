Boys held after 11 cars have windows smashed in Hinckley and Burbage
Two teenage boys have been arrested after 11 parked cars had their windows smashed on the same night,
Leicestershire Police said the vandalism happened across seven streets in Hinckley and Burbage between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.
The force believes the same person or people are responsible, with rear windows targeted each time.
Two boys aged 14 and 15 were arrested in connection with the vandalism and remain custody.
The damaged cars were parked in Princess Road, Charles Street, Priory Walk, Priesthills Road and The Lawns in Hinckley.
Vehicles were also vandalised in Higham Way and Brookside in Burbage.
Officers are also investigating reports of eggs being thrown in Higham Way on Tuesday evening, which the force said could be linked to the vandalism.
