Bull mastiff dog bites woman's head in Leicester play area
A woman received hospital treatment for a head wound after being bitten by a dog in a children's play area.
Police said a bull mastiff dog attacked the woman in the play area between Overton Road and Sulgrave Road in Leicester on 7 December between 10:00 and 10:30 GMT.
A man, 42, was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.
He remains on police bail pending further inquiries.
Leicestershire Police said they were keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the attack or the events leading up to it.
