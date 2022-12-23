Hinckley's former Sgt Peppers nightclub to become flats and shop
A former Leicestershire nightclub will be turned into flats and a shop after a planning application was approved.
Sgt Peppers, in Regent Street, Hinckley, has been closed since 2015.
The ground floor will now be turned into five studio flats, with a shop at the front, after Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council passed an application.
Developer Steven Mason had previously hoped to build seven flats, but the number was revised after planning officers expressed concern over space.
The first and second floors of the building have already been turned into accommodation, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A report by planning officers said some of the flats would still be smaller than national standards, but the scheme "would provide adequate amenities for future residents".
Documents submitted to the council said the size of the former nightclub "is not currently desirable in this location as can be demonstrated by the other vacant buildings", adding the pandemic "has further reduced the viability of the building as either a nightclub or large retail unit".
