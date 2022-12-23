Leicester Disorder: More arrests made after police review CCTV
Police have said they have made more arrests linked to large-scale disorder in Leicester earlier this year.
Officers have been reviewing CCTV in recent weeks following trouble which flared up in the east of the city on 17 September.
The unrest followed tensions involving mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities.
Leicestershire Police said they expected to make more arrests as their investigation continues.
Det Ch Insp Rob Arthur, who is leading the investigation, said: "We've been working hard behind the scene reviewing the CCTV footage and all the hours of body worn video from officers who were working and making identifications of those who may be involved.
"This work has led us to be able to make these arrests and bring these people into custody in order to get their accounts.
"It's work that has taken time, due to the nature of it, and it's work we'll be continuing to carry out."
The most recently announced arrests are of more than a dozen men from the city, aged between 26 and 42, for alleged public order offences, violent disorder, possession of offensive weapons and breaching bail terms.
A number of the arrested men have been released on bail pending further inquiries.
'Significant investment'
The force said three more men have been charged with public order offences and are due to appear before Leicester Magistrates' Court in January.
A number of men have already been jailed for their parts in the disorder.
Deputy Chief Constable David Sandall said there had been a "significant investment" by the force in trying to identify suspects and those efforts would continue.
Work is continuing to identify a person to carry out a formal review into the cause of the disorder.
The previous chair, hate crime expert Dr Chris Allen, stood down following criticism over his appointment.
