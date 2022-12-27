Leicester assault: Man in critical condition in hospital
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering serious head injuries in an assault in Leicester.
Police have arrested two men in connection with the assault, which they said had left the man with "life-threatening injuries".
Officers were sent to Braunstone Gate shortly before 22:45 GMT on Monday after being alerted by the ambulance service.
The suspects are aged 41 and 29.
They were arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage, CCTV or mobile phone footage.
Det Sgt George Fraser said: "While we've made two arrests, our investigation into this incident is continuing today and I'd like to speak to any witnesses who have not yet contacted police.
"Given the time and location in which this incident occurred, I know there will have been people who were out and saw what happened."