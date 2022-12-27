Motorcyclist dies after colliding with lamppost in Lutterworth
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist collided with a lamppost and died in Leicestershire.
The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 30s, died at the scene of the collision in Lutterworth.
It happened in Bill Crane Way, opposite the junction with Burrough Way, shortly before 14:30 GMT on Monday.
Police have already spoken to people who saw the Yamaha YBR 125 motorcycle when it hit the lamppost.
However, they still want to speak to people who saw it before it crashed.
Det Sgt Lisa Wood said: "I am appealing for anyone with information but who has not yet come forward to do so.
"I'm particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the motorcycle prior to the collision occurring or who was in the area and has a dashcam in their vehicle.
"Any details about what happened that you can provide could help."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.