Leicester hospitals declare critical incident
- Published
Hospitals in Leicester have declared a critical incident due to "high levels of patient attendance".
The University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust said it was also down to challenges with ambulance handovers and difficulties discharging patients.
The trust runs the Leicester Royal Infirmary, Glenfield and General hospitals in the city.
Health bosses urged patients to phone 111 for medical concerns that are not life-threatening.
Chief Nurse Julie Hogg said: "The safety of patients and the wellbeing of our colleagues remain our top priorities as we work to care for the people who need us.
"As we approach the New Year Bank Holiday weekend, we urge people to call or go online to NHS 111 if a medical need is not life-threatening.
"This ensures that you get to the right place of care for your needs and the emergency department is available for those who need it."
Earlier this month, health bosses said accident and emergency services in Leicester had seen record-breaking levels of patients with 1,000 patients arriving one day in December, against an average of 600 to 700.
Trusts in neighbouring Nottingham and Nottinghamshire have also declared critical incidents for the second time in as many weeks.
