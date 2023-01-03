Exceptional Homecare service stays in special measures
A care service is to stay in special measures after further failings were identified by inspectors.
Exceptional Homecare, based in Lutterworth, Leicestershire, provides care to people living in their own flats or homes.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) ordered improvements in May after inspectors said the service was unsafe.
But following fresh inspections between August and October, the CQC said not enough had been done.
The company provides care for nearly 20 people, including some with autism and learning disabilities.
A fresh inspection report published in December raised concerns about safeguarding processes, medicine management, staff training and the service's overall leadership.
The CQC concluded: "During this inspection the provider did not demonstrate that the required improvements have been made. Therefore, this service remains in special measures."
Failure to make the required improvements could ultimately result in the service being prevented from operating.
