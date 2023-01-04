Make It at Market: National Trust's Stoneywell used for BBC series
A new BBC series dedicated to crafting has been filmed in a Leicestershire National Trust property.
Make It at Market, which started on BBC One this week, sees The Repair Shop's Dom Chinea help entrepreneurs make a living from their crafting hobby.
The series has been filmed at Stoneywell, a property that dates from the Arts and Crafts movement, which ran from about 1880 to 1920.
The site manager said she was delighted it had been chosen for the programme.
The series follows blacksmiths and glassblowers, weavers and woodworkers as they team up with an expert mentor, who provides practical making tips and advice on how to make a successful business from their craft.
Mr Chinea works alongside a team of business and craft experts to help the entrepreneurs.
He said: "It was a privilege to work with such an array of gifted and ambitious craftspeople.
"What was particularly fulfilling was seeing, in real time, how the unique and varied skills on offer were nurtured and shaped throughout their stay at Stoneywell, allowing the makers to turn their talents into viable business opportunities.
"It's the perfect programme to get anyone's creative juices flowing."
The 30 designers and makers included Belinda King, a glass artist graduate from De Montfort University Leicester (DMU).
She said: "I was approached after the producers saw my work online and I said yes... not realising I would get on to the show.
"I just thought if nothing else, it would be an amazing experience to do the interview and apply.
"It's just been the best experience, the other crafters are an amazing group of people, all incredibly lovely, and I just feel very lucky to be part of it.
"Getting to meet Dom from The Repair Shop was brilliant."
Stoneywell, near Ulverscroft, was a country residence for Leicester industrialist Sydney Gimson.
It was designed by his brother Ernest Gimson - now considered to be one of the key architects and designers of the Arts and Crafts movement.
Jennie Lloyd, site manager, said: "The cottage and garden really is a hidden gem in the depths of the Leicestershire countryside.
"It's a special place and a rare survivor, so it was a privilege to welcome the experts and crafters and share the wonders of Stoneywell with them and now, a wider audience.
"We hope the crafters were inspired by the Stoneywell gardens as they undertook the challenges posed during the series."
