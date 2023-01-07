Mallard Pass Solar Farm: Public asked for views
Members of the public are being asked to submit views over plans for a solar farm that would be the UK's biggest.
The 4.2 mile (6.76km) Mallard Pass Solar Farm, straddling the Lincolnshire and Rutland border, aims to power 92,000 homes over the next 30 years.
Opponents say it would spoil the environment and take away productive agricultural land.
In December, the inspectorate issued a decision to accept Windel Energy and Canadian Solar's application for examination, which could lead to the project being granted the necessary development consent order.
The solar farm is considered a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) due to the size and nature of the plans.
This means it will not be decided by the local authorities of South Kesteven District Council and Rutland County Council.
Sarah Price, planning lead for the applicants, said: "We are grateful to everyone who has shared their views with us so far, helping shape our application for Mallard Pass Solar Farm
"We encourage anyone with an interest in Mallard Pass to... consider whether they would like to provide further comments about it, in the form of a relevant representation to [the Planning Inspectorate] and to participate in the upcoming examination."
Members of the public have until 11:59pm on 2 March 2023 to register as an interested party and submit their representation.
Sue Holloway, from the Mallard Pass Action Group, said: "This has been designated a nationally significant project - the first one we have had in this area since Rutland Water.
"We will be submitting our representations as a group.
"We have commissioned a barrister to help us with our submissions. It's a little bit of a David and Goliath situation but, we have to remember, David won that battle."
The Planning Inspectorate will carry out the examination over the next six months.
