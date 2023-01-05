Drunk driver who injured baby girl in Leicester crash jailed
A drunk driver who caused a crash that left a baby girl with serious injuries has been jailed for two and a half years.
Richard Hefford was driving his Ford Fiesta along Ambleside Drive in Leicester at about 19:00 BST on 7 August when he hit an Audi car.
The baby girl, who was inside the Ford, was taken to hospital but has since made a full recovery.
The Audi driver - a man in his 20s - also needed hospital treatment.
'Serious consequences'
Leicestershire Police said Hefford failed a roadside breath test.
While in custody, a further sample was taken, which provided a reading of 63 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath - nearly twice the legal limit.
Hefford, 35, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one of drink-driving.
He was sentenced at a hearing at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday.
Det Con Anita Rose said: "Hefford's actions on that day had serious consequences.
"It is extremely lucky that those consequences were not far worse."
