Ukrainians pray for families at Orthodox Christmas
A Ukrainian woman in the UK has said she is praying for her loved ones as she prepares to celebrate Orthodox Christmas.
Vladimir Putin has ordered a 36-hour ceasefire to mark Christmas which falls on 7 January in the Julian calendar used by the Orthodox Church.
However refugees say they still fear for those they have left behind.
Mariia Bratasch said she did not expect to be able to speak to her husband Igor who is a soldier in Ukraine's army.
The 36-year-old came to the UK in May with her son, 13, and daughter, 12, and now lives in Hinckley in Leicestershire.
She said she did not know where Igor would be this Christmas as their only contact was through occasional texts.
"He will be in a forest, I think, in a hole in the ground," she said.
"I am very sad that we will not be together [at Christmas]. I am very worried about him.
"He does not tell us where he is because he does not want us to worry.
"On New Year's Day the Russian soldiers sent bombs and rockets with "Happy New Year Ukraine" [written] on them.
"It is very dangerous.
"I will pray for him this Christmas - and everyone else at home."
Ms Bratasch, who has a job in factory making earrings, said she was also worried about her mother who remains in her home city of Shostka in north east Ukraine.
She said her mother had not been well enough to flee the country.
She added: "It will be our second Christmas. We had a traditional English Christmas with the amazing family we are living with.
"They burned their Christmas pudding with brandy, which I do not understand.
"But it was lovely."
Ms Bratasch added: "My biggest wish for 2023 is for peace in the world and Ukrainian victory.
"Not only Ukraine suffers, it is the whole world."
