Mother's sick daughter inspires charity netball world record attempt
A mother whose daughter had life-saving surgery at three months old is hoping to break a netball world record to raise money for a children's charity.
Carla Garey, from Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, has organised a 24-hour netball marathon alongside members of Ashby Netball Club.
They are hoping to break the world record for the number of netball goals scored in a single day.
The 41-year-old hopes to raise at least £5,000 for the Kids Village charity.
Her daughter, Evelyn, who has Hirschsprung disease and had two-thirds of her bowel removed when she was a baby, has inspired the challenge.
"Evelyn was born on the 15 February 2021 and within 50 hours of her birth was fighting for her little life in neonatal intensive care," said Mrs Garey, a catering company owner.
"We were surrounded by terrified parents whose babies had to endure the more heartbreaking circumstances to help their brave little babies survive.
"We were quickly aware of what an awful situation is it for any parent to face difficulties following births."
Mrs Garey, who is originally from Stoke-on-Trent, added: "We have met so many families during our time in hospitals with Evelyn and can see how difficult it is for all families to manage childhood illness.
"We want to help and use some of the motivation I see in my daughter through her struggles and all the uncertainly of what's to come in her life and the lives of so many other children."
The fundraiser, which will take place at the club on 3-4 February, will see more than 35 participants take on the Guinness World Record attempt.
Their target is 14,500 netball goals, which would be more than enough to beat the current record of 14,240.
A charity quiz was also held on 13 January to raise funds towards the total.
