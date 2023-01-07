Leicestershire man risks losing job as bus service axed
A visually impaired man from Leicestershire says the removal of a bus service will cost him his job and his independence.
Roberts Travel Group has announced it will stop its 159 service between Hinckley and Coalville in February after the council removed its subsidy.
Lee Ward, 32, said he relied on the bus to get to his supermarket job safely.
Leicestershire County Council said passenger numbers were not enough to make the service financially viable.
Mr Ward, who is registered blind, uses the 159 bus to travel between his home in Newbold Verdon and his work in Hinckley.
"Due to my disability, I have been supported by Vista and trained to take the 159 bus journey with my safety as a priority," he said.
Mr Ward found out just before Christmas that the bus was being scrapped and there would be no replacement.
"I have been extremely concerned and anxious," he said.
"Without this service I will lose my independence and job, without the bus I will not be able to work."
He said the council had shown a "total lack of understanding" of people's needs.
Not financially viable
Leicestershire County Council said it subsidised the service with £162,260 a year - which equated to £532 a day.
Councillor Ozzy O'Shea said: "The stark reality of the financial situation facing councils is that we're not able to step in and subsidise all commercial services.
"Unfortunately patronage on this service wasn't sufficient to make it financially viable for the operator.
"Most villages on the route will have access to other buses services.
"We will be taking action to support residents who are not close to an alternative service."
In a statement issued last month, Roberts Travel Group confirmed the service would end on 25 February.
Mr Ward said he still hoped this decision would be reversed.
