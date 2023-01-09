Arrests after Leicester crash following police pursuit

Blackbird Road, LeicesterGoogle
Two men in the Toyota were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening
By Heather Burman
BBC News

Two teenagers have been arrested after a crash following a police pursuit in Leicester.

A pursuit was authorised after the driver of a black Kia failed to stop for officers at about 04:30 GMT on Saturday, Leicestershire Police said.

The car then went through a red light in Blackbird Road before the crash with a white Toyota Auris, the force added.

Two men in the Toyota were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said the men remained in hospital in a stable condition.

Two people were believed to have left the Kia car and fled the scene following the crash.

A 17-year-old boy, from Leicester, was arrested nearby on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

The force said he sustained injuries during the incident and remained in hospital but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Another 17-year-old boy, also from Leicester, was later arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of Class A drugs.

He has since been released on bail.

Officers said investigations into the crash were continuing.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics