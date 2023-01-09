Leicester disorder: Photo appeal as investigation continues
Images of 10 men have been released by detectives investigating large-scale disorder in Leicester last year.
Officers have arrested nearly 100 people in connection to the trouble which saw major clashes in the city on 17 September.
The unrest followed tensions involving mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities.
Police say more images will be released as they try to speak to those seen on CCTV and body worn footage.
Det Ch Insp Rob Arthur, who is leading the team investigating the disorder, said: "With near to 100 arrests now of those we have identified, we are working hard to find out who the remaining men are.
"To be able to do this, we need help from the public.
"I would also appeal to anyone featured within the imagery to come forwards themselves so the investigation team can make contact."
A number of men have already been jailed for their parts in the disorder.
Deputy Chief Constable David Sandall said there had been a "significant investment" by the force in trying to identify suspects and those efforts would continue.
Work is continuing to identify a person to carry out a formal review into the cause of the disorder.
The previous chair, hate crime expert Dr Chris Allen, stood down following criticism over his appointment.
