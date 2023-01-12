A50 Derby Southern Bypass: Biker in hospital after crash with car
- Published
A motorcyclist is in hospital in a serious condition after a crash involving a car in Leicestershire.
Police said the crash involved a Yamaha FJR1300 motorcycle and a car between 18:30 and 19:00 GMT near the A50 Derby Southern Bypass on Monday.
The car, believed to be a small hatchback, was reported to have left the scene afterwards.
The motorcyclist - a man in his 60s - was taken to hospital where his condition has since deteriorated.
Leicestershire Police said the crash happened at the Sawley Junction roundabout.
Detectives are appealing to the driver of the car, which the force said might have been red, to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.