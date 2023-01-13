Leicester: Scheme finds hazards in nearly half of rented homes
- Published
Hazards were found in almost half of the inspections carried out under a new city landlord licensing scheme.
A significant number of safety and security hazards were discovered during checks carried out by Leicester City Council since October.
The scheme aims to protect tenants and improve their living conditions.
Hazards identified include the risk of falling out of windows, staircases without handrails and electrical issues.
Under the scheme, landlords renting out homes in parts of Westcotes, Fosse, Braunstone Park, Rowley Fields, Stoneygate and Saffron wards now have to register with the council, which will then send inspectors out to make sure the properties are up to scratch.
Council officers said issues had been flagged in 46% of the 196 inspections carried out so far.
Of the inspections which have identified issues, 40% resulted in a licence being refused.
The hazards are classed as category one or two, depending on how serious the risk is - with category one being the most serious
'Positive impact'
"We've found category one hazards within many properties which landlords thought were of a good standard," a spokesperson for the authority told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The authority said it had also identified a "rogue electrician" operating in the city after being given "unsatisfactory electrical certificates".
Leicester assistant city mayor for housing, Elly Cutkelvin, said: "Although the scheme has only been running for a few months it is already having a positive impact by improving the standards of rented accommodation.
"Landlords are often not fully aware of the standards they need to meet to ensure their lettings are safe and sufficient.
"We are working with them to ensure accommodation is safe and improvements made where necessary."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.