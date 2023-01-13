Rutland residents facing 4.99% council tax hike
Cabinet members at Rutland County Council have voted in favour of a 4.99% council tax increase, describing it as "the only possible option".
The figure comprises a 2.99% rise in council tax plus a further 2% increase in the adult social care levy.
It is the maximum amount a local authority is allowed to increase the precept by.
The rise forms part of a draft budget, with a consultation due to run until 3 February.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the proposals were discussed at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.
Funding 'uncertain'
Council leader Lucy Stephenson told members: "Rutland is in a better position than many other authorities due to years of careful financial management and we have a plan to save £4.9m over the next four years, to help us close our funding gap.
"However, the situation remains precarious. With inflation at around 10%, we expect costs to keep rising and we don't know how much funding we will get in the future.
"We would like a five-year funding settlement from the government to help us plan but have been given a one-year settlement, which is far from ideal.
"This budget is about making sure we remain financially stable and independent despite economic pressures and a lot of uncertainty around our future funding."
Councillors will consider consultation responses before a final budget meeting on 27 February.
