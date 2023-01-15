Inspectors find improvements at failing Leicester care home
- Published
A care home branded unsafe by inspectors last year has improved - but more must be done, a report has said.
Queens Park Care Home in Leicester was placed in special measures after receiving an "inadequate" rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
The Eyres Monsell home has been told it still has work to do after inspectors ruled it now "requires improvement" following a re-inspection.
The home said it was pleased to be "on the right trajectory."
When CQC inspectors visited the site in May, they found staff had not been trained to safely look after residents at the home, did not keep full care records, or make changes after serious incidents, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Given six months to improve and with new leadership in place, the care home in Queens Park Way has taken its first steps towards redeeming itself in the eyes of the healthcare watchdog.
The CQC report quoted one staff member as saying the culture was "so much better."
It also told how residents said they felt safe and there were enough staff to meet their needs.
A spokesperson for the home said: "The staff have worked extremely hard over the past few months since CQC visited the home in at the end of May 2022.
"We were disappointed that we were rated requires improvement from the CQC, however from reading the report you can clearly see that the home is on the right trajectory in making the necessary adjustments to ensure that we are improving our service."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.