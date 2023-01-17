Former Oadby pool to be sold in bid to regenerate town
- Published
The site of a town's former swimming pool is to be sold in a move that a council hopes will regenerate the area.
Oadby pool, in Leicestershire, closed in 2014 when it was replaced by the Parklands Leisure Centre in Washbrook Lane.
Oadby and Wigston Borough Council plans to sell the site for residential development.
It added it planned to redevelop the adjacent bowling green and pavilion stand as a new community facility.
It said it would also potentially use funds raised from the pool sale to improve Ellis Park.
The borough's local plan already allocates most of the land, which includes the former pool and car parking at the front, as residential development.
The council said the land - and the nearby tennis court - was now on the market and that all types of development offers were welcome, subject to them gaining consent.
'Community offer'
The bowling green and pavilion stand are not included in the sale and the council hopes to improve them using the money raised from the sale of the neighbouring land.
It said it planned to consult with residents about what the new community facility would look like but, in the meantime, they would remain available for use by the bowls club and community groups.
John Boyce, council leader, said: "It's time for a developer to unlock the site's potential.
"The money raised is ringfenced for community benefit - all of the proceeds will go towards creating a far superior community facility for the town as well as possible improvements to Ellis Park.
"We're looking forward to talking to local residents, community groups and other key stakeholders to ensure the way the money is spent maximises the community offer in the town."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk