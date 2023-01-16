A50 Derby Southern Bypass: Police appeal after biker injured in crash
- Published
Officers have issued an appeal to people believed to have helped a motorcyclist who was injured in a crash with a car.
Leicestershire Police said the crash took place near the A50 Derby Southern Bypass on the evening of 9 January.
The motorcyclist, who is in his 60s, remains in a serious condition in hospital.
Police said the car - thought to be a small red hatchback - was reported to have left the scene after the crash.
Officers are looking to trace members of the public who are said to have "stopped to assist the motorcyclist following the collision", as well as the driver of the car.
