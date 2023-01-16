Swan's prayers answered in Leicester church roof rescue
A swan's prayer for help was answered after being rescued from a church roof.
Church wardens, who were preparing for a service at St Margaret's Church in Leicester, heard the swan's "loud footsteps" and went to investigate on 11 January.
Warden Chris Newman then went to the roof and found the swan before trying to encourage her off - but she refused to budge.
The RSPCA was called and asked firefighters to attend.
Mr Newman said she was "one very lucky swan" as wardens and some of the congregation were inside the church at the time to assist.
Had it been another day, no-one would have known about the swan's predicament, the RSPCA added.
The church warden climbed up the bell tower and was able to spot the swan on the pitched apex roof - some 20ft (six metres) above the ground.
The RSPCA was then called and their inspector also climbed on to the roof but could not reach the bird.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service was contacted to help and managed to secure the swan, who did not suffer any injuries.
'Quite a surprise'
Due to the size and weight of most swans, large areas of open land or water are usually required to successfully take off.
Mr Newman said: "We've never had anything like this happen before - we were inside the church preparing for the church service when we suddenly heard these heavy feet above us.
"When I discovered the swan it was quite a surprise - when I found her she was just sat there and looking at me."
RSPCA inspector Allison North praised the work of the fire service and said the swan had been released back into the wild.
"I climbed up the church tower in order to locate the swan, but the roof was too slippery and wet and I knew I didn't have a ladder big enough to get to her myself," she said.
"I requested the help of the fire service who were great and able to attend the location and able to use the unusual circumstances as training."
