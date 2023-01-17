Hinckley: Arrests after woman stabbed in chest at house
A woman has been stabbed in the chest at a house in Leicestershire.
Police were called following a report of a man with a knife attempting to gain entry to a property in Tame Way, Hinckley, at 02:15 GMT on Monday.
Leicestershire Police said the victim, in her 40s, was found hurt and taken to hospital where she remains, adding her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Two men, aged 31 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
The 31-year-old remains in custody, while the 34-year-old has been released under investigation.
Police believe those involved are known to each other and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.
