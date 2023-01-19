The former Loughborough student now weightlifting for Brunei
- Published
A former engineering student from Brunei who took up weightlifting to help her cope with the pressures of her studies is now representing her country.
Syuhaidah Ahman, now 26, took up the sport while studying at Loughborough University, in Leicestershire.
She said: "I took up a completely foreign sport in my final year."
After competing for the university, she went on to represent Brunei at the Commonwealth Games qualifiers.
Ms Ahman said she had come to Loughborough in 2016 to study architectural engineering. She also studied for a master's degree, graduating last year.
However, she said being based 7,000 miles (11,265km) from home and the pressures of university life had been challenging.
She said: "I was very lost in knowing what I wanted for myself.
"I was also very fearful of my future and always feeling like I was never good enough.
"I knew I needed some kind of healthy interest or activity."
She started weightlifting in her final year and won a place representing the university in the under 49kg (7.7 stone) category.
"I took up a completely foreign sport... in my final year with no prior experience, nor any knowledge of it except through watching it on TV," she said.
"I wasn't particularly the strongest or the best, but... [I] look forward to it every day."
Six years on, she is being trained by Olympic coach Julius Naranjo and regularly competes.
Ms Ahman has also represented her home nation at the 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifiers.
She said she wanted to share her experiences with other students who are struggling.
"I want to share what happened to me so that others can relate to leaving their home country for their studies," she said.
"The loneliness, culture shock, and climate can affect your mental health, but there are ways out of your lowest moments."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk