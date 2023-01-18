Hinckley: Man charged after woman stabbed in chest at house
- Published
A man has been charged with several offences after a woman was found with a stab wound to the chest at a house.
Officers were called to the property in Tame Way, in Hinckley, Leicestershire, at 02:15 GMT on Monday.
Police said the victim, in her 40s, was still receiving treatment in hospital and in a stable condition.
A 31-year-old man, of John Nichols Street, Hinckley, has been charged with five offences including grievous bodily harm with intent.
He is also accused of assault of an emergency worker, possession of a bladed article and two counts of criminal damage.
The defendant is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
A 34-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, was released under investigation.
