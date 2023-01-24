Leicester: Couple marries next to child in intensive care
- Published
A couple tied the knot in a special hospital wedding ceremony so they could be with their three-month-old son in intensive care.
Sam and Louise Rollin, both 25, said "I do" next to their son, Hendrix, who was born with a complex heart condition.
A ceremony was held at his bedside at the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Tuesday.
They combined their nuptials with a naming ceremony for Hendrix.
Doctors and nurses on the unit went "above and beyond" to make a fuss of the family, from Newark, with decorations and cakes, the hospital said.
Mrs Rollin said: "After a conversation with one of the chaplaincy team, we just thought 'why not do it here' and just a few weeks later we're married.
"We thought it would be fairly low key, but the lovely team on the ward really went out of their way to make it special for us.
"We couldn't imagine not having Hendrix as part of our special day and we're so grateful to everybody who made it possible."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.