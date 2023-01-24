Cost of living: Skint Cook's kitchen tips prove social media hit
- Published
A former roofer is making a name for himself with his tips to help people cook on a budget during the cost-of-living crisis.
Ian Bursnall's "cheap and cheerful" dishes have helped him amass 11,500 followers on Instagram where he is better known as The Skint Cook.
The 48-year-old was also a contestant on Jamie Oliver's Great Cookbook Challenge television show in 2022.
He said he planned to release a recipe book in the autumn.
The father-of-two, from Leicester, said the last few years had been "a rollercoaster".
He said health issues had limited the money he earned as a roofer and left him with more time to spend in the kitchen with his hobby of cooking.
This has now turned into a new career in the food industry.
He said: "Even before the cost-of-living crisis, money was tight so cooking on a budget was something I was used to.
"But it's now going from strength to strength.
"I didn't win Cookbook Challenge but I was inundated with offers after people saw me on it.
"My dishes are cheap and cheerful.
"I keep having to pinch myself and if I can pay the bills by doing something that is my hobby, then I'm happy."
Mr Bursnall's cost-cutting tips include firing up the barbecue all year round to save on energy, using leftovers to create other meals, and cooking in bulk and storing food in the freezer.
Among his favourite cost-effective recipes are stews, casseroles and curries, homemade soups made from leftovers and frozen and pasta bakes and stir fry.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.