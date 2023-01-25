Kathy Hillcoat: Thrilled carer, 76, wins newcomer of the year award
A carer has said she is thrilled after being given a best newcomer award at the age of 76.
Kathy Hillcoat, from Leicester Forest East, took up the job less than a year ago after being made redundant from her previous role as a supermarket worker.
She said she loved going to work and helping people.
A spokeswoman for Home Instead, the home care service she works for, said she was "incredibly proud" of Mrs Hillcoat.
Mrs Hillcoat won the Best Newcomer to Care award in the Care Professional of the Year awards, organised by Inspired to Care, a Leicestershire County Council team.
'Thanked every day'
She said: "I was utterly amazed and thrilled to win the award.
"I really love going out to work and I just want to carry on. There aren't many jobs where you get thanked every day.
"Because I am older, I can't do my duties as fast as the younger ones but I'm probably able to talk to people differently."
She said after working for British Gas for many years, she had taken up a job in a supermarket but had been made redundant when it closed in February.
She then applied for the job at Home Instead.
She added her husband, Clive, 75, continued to work as an architect.
"I don't know of many other people our age who are still working," she said.
"We do take a few days of holiday now and then. But working is part of my life and I love it."
A spokeswoman for Home Instead said: "We are incredibly proud and thankful that Kathy is part of our Leicestershire and Market Bosworth team."
